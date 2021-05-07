Gamecock Baseball Drops Series Opener to Mississippi State

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to No. 4 Mississippi State, 9-0, Friday night (May 7) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks had three hits on the night on singles from Brennan Milone , Noah Myers and David Mendham . Brannon Jordan took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.

Mississippi State put up a pair in the first and one in the fifth, then broke it open with a five-run seventh frame. Tanner Allen and Kamren James had three hits apiece for the Bulldogs.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina and Mississippi State played in Columbia for the first time since 2017.

CJ Weins made his first appearance since the Gardner-Webb game on March 30. He struck out a batter in 1.1 innings of work.

Carolina had eight base runners on the night from the three hits, four walks and a hit by pitch.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Mississippi State meet Saturday afternoon (May 8) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.