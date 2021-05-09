Gamecock baseball walks off Mississippi State in 11 innings

COLUMBIA – David Mendham’s RBI double in the bottom of the 11th that scored Jeff Heinrich lifted the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 4-3 extra-inning win over No. 4 Mississippi State Sunday afternoon (May 9) at Founders Park.

Heinrich singled to right with one out and scored from first on Mendham’s double to the gap in left. Carolina was down to its last at-bats in the ninth, but Heinrich doubled to right to score pinch runner Noah Myers , tying the game at three.

Brett Kerry pitched great in relief, striking out six in six innings, allowing four hits and a run. Julian Bosnic earned the win, pitching a scoreless 11th with a walk and a strikeout.

Mendham gave Carolina a 2-0 lead in the second with a home run to right. The Bulldogs put up runs in the third, fifth and sixth to take the lead before Carolina tied it in the ninth.

Mendham, Heinrich and Wes Clarke had two hits apiece in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

This was Carolina’s second walk-off win on Mother’s Day in the past four years. Carlos Cortes had a walk-off win in 2018 in a 1-0 win over Missouri.

Carolina is now 3-1 in extra innings this season.

Carolina is now in seventh place overall in the SEC after the win.

Brett Kerry pitched a season high six innings in the win. He now has a 2.25 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Clemson to wrap-up a series that started in February. The Gamecocks and Tigers meet Tuesday night (May 11) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium with a 6 p.m. first pitch.