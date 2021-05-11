Richland One: face covering policy to remain in place despite Gov’s executive order

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Tuesday, Richland School District One announced it will still require students wear face coverings at its schools, despite Governor Henry McMaster’s latest executive order which gave parents the power to opt their children out of wearing masks in public schools.

Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said the district’s face covering policy and related requirements will remain in place, including the wearing of face coverings by students and staff in our schools and administrative buildings and on our school buses as the district awaits guidance and additional information from the S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Richland One’s full statement to parents and staff:

Dear Richland One Parents and Staff,

Late this afternoon, the governor issued an executive order regarding the wearing of face coverings in public schools. We have not had an opportunity to review and assess the 15-page order in its entirety. We are also awaiting guidance and additional information from the S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Until then, our face covering policy and related requirements will remain in place, including the wearing of face coverings by students and staff in our schools and administrative buildings and on our school buses.

The health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our priorities, as they have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not over.

Sincerely,

Craig Witherspoon, Ed.D.

Superintendent