SCEMD: Columbia Place Mall still open to get free COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says you can still get a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Columbia Place Mall.

It’s open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the mall on 7201 Two Notch Road.

Curtis spoke with Derrec Becker, the Chief of Public Information & External Affairs for SCEMD, about the importance of getting the vaccine during the pandemic.

No appointments are required and you don’t need to show insurance or identification.

FEMA and DHEC are also operating the site.