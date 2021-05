Colonial Pipeline officials say they restarted operations Thursday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Colonial Pipeline say they have begun the restart process on pipeline operations. Officials say the pipeline returned to service at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Latest Update – Colonial Pipeline Return to Service: https://t.co/WkosDxQ0CV pic.twitter.com/mWTuJBVHVM — Colonial Pipeline (@Colpipe) May 12, 2021

Authorities say it will still take several days for the supply chain to return to normal, but they are working hard to move as much fuel as they can as safely as possible.