House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

By Alan Fram and Kevin Freking

WASHINGTON (AP)– House Republicans have ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes Wednesday, GOP lawmakers used a voice vote to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party’s No. 3 House position. She has been Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.