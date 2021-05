Carolina Panthers put on prom for North Central HS students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The students at North Central High School have missed out on a lot since a tornado destroyed their school last year, but one thing they’re not going to miss out on is the prom, thanks to the Carolina Panthers.

Thursday evening, students will be able to attend prom at the Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw. The Panthers have provided everything from the dance floor to the DJ.

The event runs from 7-11 p.m.