SCHP: One passenger dead following a collision on I-26 East

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol says one individual is dead after a collision on I-26 in Calhoun County Thursday morning. Around 8 a.m., authorities say a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling eastbound near mile marker 123 when it ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the road and struck a box truck that was parked in the median, which caused that truck to hit the box truck parked in front of it.

Officials say the passenger in the front seat of the Toyota died. Authorities say the driver of the Toyota was taken to Lexington Medical Center and the right rear passenger was taken to Prisma Health Richland via helicopter.