Gamecock baseball beats Kentucky 11-6 to earn weekend sweep

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the first time since 2002, the University of South Carolina baseball team went into Lexington and completed a three-game sweep of Kentucky. The Gamecocks defeated the Wildcats, 11-6, Sunday afternoon (May 16) at Kentucky Proud Park to move to 15-12 in Southeastern Conference play.

Andrew Eyster had four hits and drove in four runs in the win. George Callil had two hits and scored three runs while Brady Allen , Josiah Sightler and Wes Clarke each drove in a pair.

Carolina scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings. Sightler brought in a pair in the third with a home run to left. Clarke had the big hit in the fourth, a two-run double to the gap in left. The Gamecocks matched Kentucky’s run in the bottom of the fourth with one in the top of the fifth. The Gamecocks put up three runs in the seventh and added an insurance run in the ninth.

Thomas Farr earned the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina picks up a road sweep for the first time since the Gamecocks beat Tennessee in Knoxville on March 17-19, 2017.

Eyster was 8-for-12 with a double, a home run and nine RBI in the Kentucky series.

Carolina hit .304 in the three games with 10 extra-base hits.

UP NEXT

Carolina plays its last midweek game of 2021 with a home game against Appalachian State on Tuesday night (May 18). First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.