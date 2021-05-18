Governor McMaster presents the Governor’s Excellence in Science Research Awards

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some of the state’s brightest minds were recognized at the Statehouse Tuesday. Governor Henry McMaster announced the Governor’s Excellence in Science Research Awards. The award was established in 1985 by the Drug Science Foundation to specifically honor an individual or team whose achievements and contributions to science in South Carolina promote research within the state.

Winners throughout the years have represented universities within the state.