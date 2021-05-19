SNAP benefits now accepted as payment on Food Lion To Go

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Food Lion customers now able to redeem EBT and SNAP benefits online while using Food Lion To Go. The grocery chain announced that those on SNAP food assistance programs can now enter their food card as a form of payment on the store’s curbside pick up app.

“We’re excited to now offer all our neighbors using SNAP/EBT this new option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and eCommerce at Food Lion. “Food Lion To Go allows customers the ability to shop from wherever is most convenient, while still ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food to nourish their families. It’s one of the many ways Food Lion makes grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for our neighbors.”

To access Food Lion To Go, visit shop.foodlion.com.