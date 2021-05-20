House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Democrats pushed past opposition from Republicans to provide emergency funding to harden the complex with retractable fencing, a quick-response force and police training. The legislation passed by only one vote, with several Democrats also opposing the measure. Passage came a day after the House approved the formation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly mob siege by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, who battled police to storm the building in a failed attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s election. Both measures now face an uncertain outcome in the evenly divided Senate, as most Republicans object.