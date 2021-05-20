Learn more about Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department’s new Mental Health Division

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has introduced a new Mental Health Division to help those with mental disabilities.

Curtis spoke with Major Stephanie Snowden about the different components of the CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) division.

She says while the division can handle calls when it involves someone who has a mental disability, they also have a Mental Health Transport Team and a CID (Criminal Investigations Division) Victim Services Team.

If you have questions about the new division and their services, please call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 and ask for victim services or Major Snowden.