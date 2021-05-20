RCSD seeking identification of man wanted for strong arm robbery at the Walmart on Killian Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was involved in a shoplifting that turned physical. Deputies say they incident occurred on May 11 around 11 a.m. at the Walmart on Killian Road. The sheriff’s department provided security footage which shows the altercation.

According to authorities, a man and woman walked out of the store with items they did not scan at the self-checkout. Investigators say employees went up to the individuals to discuss, and the man began a physical altercation when the employee reached into the cart for the unpaid items. Authorities say he took the employee’s Apple Watch off her wrist and assaulted another employee who came over to help. Deputies say the man and woman left with the stolen items and the Apple Watch. Authorities say the man is wanted for strong arm robbery.

If you know who this individual is or have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.