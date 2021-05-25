LCSD: Temporary employee arrested for criminal sexual conduct with middle school student

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a temporary employee who worked for a janitorial service was arrested for an alleged incident with a student in a bathroom at Pelion Middle School. Authorities say 21-year-old Juston Deon Smith was arrested on Monday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

“Smith, who was a contract temporary employee of a janitorial service provider, had a sexual encounter with a female student Monday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A school employee found Smith and the student in a restroom.”

Investigators say they interviewed the victim, witness and Smith about the incident and collected video evidence.

Lexington School District One says Smith worked at the school for two days as a temporary employee with a janitorial services provider. The district says administrators acted within Board Policy and contacted Smith’e employer, requesting he not be allowed to work at the school.

“We take this very seriously,” Principal Kailanya Brailey said. “It is unacceptable for anyone to come into our school and hurt a child entrusted to our care. The fact that this is an ongoing police investigation limits what we can say about it at this time. However, I must say that our school has some of the best teachers and employees you will find anywhere. This individual is not one of our employees and does not represent who we are.”