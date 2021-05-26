Consumer News: Amazon officially buying MGM, United Airlines wants to reward vaccinated customers and more!

CNN– Amazon is officially buying MGM. The deal will cost the tech giant nearly $8.5 billion dollars. MGM is one of the most iconic movie studios in history. Its library catalog includes “The Wizard of Oz,” “Rocky” and “Legally Blonde.” The deal is subject to government approval. This comes as the media industry is consolidating. Just last week, AT&T announced it was spinning off WarnerMedia to create a new company with Discovery Plus.

United Airlines says vaccinated customers have the chance to win a year’s worth of free travel. From now through June 22, any member of United’s mileage plus loyalty program can upload proof of vaccination on the company’s website or app. 30 people will win round trip flights for two, anywhere in the world. Five lucky people can win the grand prize of free travel for a whole year.

Airports and roads are going to be busy this weekend, as people head out of town to kick off the unofficial start of summer. Royal Caribbean just got the thumbs up from the CDC to do a test cruise. Britt Conway has more on what you need to know before you go.