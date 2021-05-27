Celebrity Cruises cleared to set sail this June

CNN– Cruises are coming back to the U.S. next month. Celebrity Cruises has been cleared to set sail from Fort Lauderdale in June. The Royal Caribbean Group owned company’s inaugural post-pandemic journey departs June 26 on the Celebrity Edge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still requires all cruise lines to complete “trial” cruises that replicate real world conditions, or for 95% of the passengers and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19.