Lexington County Coroner identifies victim of fatal accident late Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a man who died as a result of a single vehicle accident in the 400 block of Dixired Road late Wednesday night in Leesville.

Around 11:55 p.m., the coroner says 27-year-old Damon Watts Jaynes’ vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Officials say there was also a passenger in the vehicle who was not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say they were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.