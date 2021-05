Study shows roughly 90% of those who recover from COVID-19 have antibodies for around 10 months

CNN– A new study shows about 90% of people who recover from COVID-19 have antibodies for about 10 months. The study is out this week in a journal from Lancet. Labcorp researchers studied almost 30,000 patients for up to 300 days.

They tested participants for two coronavirus antibodies and found they didn’t decrease much in that time.