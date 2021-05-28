Airport HS makes largest donation in school history towards Camp Kemo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– District officials say Airport High School’s annual fundraiser for Prisma Health Children’s Hospital and Camp Kemo raised $78,013. It is the largest amount raised in the school’s 27 years of supporting the camp for children battling cancer.

“Knowing how dear and important Camp Kemo is to us, our Student Council, the student body, and teachers were all eager to put in their best effort to execute these events and to make the week as a whole very special,” said Isha Bojang, Airport’s student body president. “It was a different experience this year, but I can definitely say that we made the best out of it and I am super proud of my council.”

Officials say it costs roughly $800-$1,000 to send a kid to camp, and this fundraiser will be able to send 78 kids at no cost.

“We continue to raise money for Camp Kemo every year because of how close this organization is not only to our home, but to our hearts,” said Sydney Coleman, student body vice president. “Not only does our council put in time and effort in organizing and carrying out this event, but we are also given the opportunity every summer to go and visit during the week of Camp Kemo, where our members get to see first-hand the smiles on these kids’ faces.”

Through the years, the school has raised more than $600,000 for the cause.