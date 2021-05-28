Register to get boxes of fresh & local fruits & veggies through “Carolina Crate”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lowes Foods is launching the Carolina Crate program to help local farmers and to give you fresh fruits and vegetables!

Curtis spoke with Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe about the benefits of signing up for the program.

He says you can get a box that is filled every week with an assortment of fresh, local fruits and vegetables from local farmers!

Boxes are just $30 each with subscription options for five or 10 weeks.

The deadline to register for the program is this Saturday.

To register, visit Lowes Foods’ website.