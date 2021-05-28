S.C. Senators meet with officers, family of fallen officer in Jan 6 attack

Washington, DC (WOLO) –U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), and U.S Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) met with the families of Fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick , Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, as well as DC Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone concerning the January 6 attack insurrection at the U.S Capitol.

This as those families and partners were on Capitol Hill to lobby members of Congress Thursday just ahead of a Senate vote on a commission to investigate the insurrection that took place at the beginning of the year.

Senator Graham called the meeting ’emotional’, but ‘productive’ and says he’s assured those who were at the meeting that he will do everything he can to make sure the “The story of January 6th is fully and completely told.”

Graham went on to say,

“Those officers were there to protect us all. There is no reason the Senate cannot get to the truth through the existing investigations. The American people, the officers who protected the Capitol on January 6th, and their families, deserve it.”

Reporters caught up with South Carolina United States Senator Tim Scott just after the meeting. This is what he had to say about the ongoing investigation into the seige on the Capitol and the gamilies urging the GOP to stand with the commission.