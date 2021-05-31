More than half of the U.S. population has gotten at least one vaccine dose, about 75% of seniors vaccinated

CNN– In the race to vaccinate, the United States says more than half of the country’s population, about 170 million people, have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 75% of seniors, people 65 and older, are fully vaccinated.

The CDC reports more than 295 million doses of vaccines have been given. That represents 81% of doses delivered nationwide.