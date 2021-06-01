Consumer News: Steel and lumber prices rising, Chamber of Commerce launching “America Works” initiative and more!

CNN– The prices of steel and lumber are continuing to soar. According to the National Association of Home Builders, surging lumber prices are making new homes an average of $36,000 more expensive. Additionally, prices for the most widely produced finished steel product hit a record high on Friday. The issue is putting a spotlight on former President Trump’s lumber and steel tariffs, introduced in 2017 and 2018. The steel and lumber industries support the tariffs, but some critics argue they are a part of the problem.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says it is making a big push to address the worker shortage in America. The business lobbying group announced its “America Works” initiative, aimed at working with businesses and the government to address the shortage. According to the chamber, the U.S. had a record 8.1 million job openings as of March. The group says its initiative will make several efforts to turn the job market around.

The Memorial Day Weekend marked the unofficial start to the summer travel season, and more people are hitting the road for vacation. Experts say it’s the start of a close return to normal. Mary Moloney has more.