Lexington PD looking to identify two individuals suspected of using a stolen credit card

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help identifying two individuals accused of using a stolen credit card at multiple locations in the Lexington and Columbia areas between May 24-26. Police say the the credit card was stolen from an assisted living facility in the Town of Lexington.

Anyone with information about who these individuals are should call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or email bpayton@lexsc.com.