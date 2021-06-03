3% state employee raise; no vaccine lottery yet in SC budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The state spending plan heading to the South Carolina House floor next week offers state employees a 3% raise and teachers a $1,000 bump in pay. The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday approved a nearly $11 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The spending plan includes money the state didn’t spend this budget year because lawmakers feared a more serious economic downturn in the COVID-19 pandemic. One issue the committee decided should be taken up next week by the whole House is a proposal to offer a $1 million lottery prize to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine.