AC Flora wins 4A state championship, blanking James Island Thursday

AC Flora cruised Thursday night over James Island, winning the 4A state baseball championship, 10-0 in six innings.

It’s the Falcons seventh state championship in school history. AC Flora won titles in 2001, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

“Such a great group of young men,” AC Flora head coach Andy Hallett said after the win. “They work hard, they’re disciplined, they stayed the course.”

Flora outscored James Island 20-0 in a two-game sweep in the state championship. The Falcons also took game one, 10-0 (6).

“I couldn’t ask for anything better than what they’ve been able to do all year long,” said Hallett. “Just buying into the plan in what we’re trying to do, and I couldn’t be any more prouder of these guys to finish what we started.”