Couple arrested for murders in SC and Missouri now linked to murder in Memphis

CNN– The couple arrested in Chester County last month, in connection with a string of murders, is now being implicated in a killing in Tennessee. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, already charged in four murders, have been named as suspects in a May 17 homicide in Memphis.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis police say Terry and Simpson killed a man less than 24 hours before they would eventually lead Chester County deputies on a high speed chase.

The couple is also charged in murders in Missouri as well as York and Chester counties in South Carolina.