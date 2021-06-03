Homeless No More is hosting a grand reopening of its Family Shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Homeless No More is reopening its Family Shelter today to help families in need during the pandemic.

The grand re-opening is at 11 a.m. at 2411 Two Notch Road.

Curtis spoke with Lila Anna Sauls, the President and CEO of Homeless No More about how the shelter will provide emergency housing for families who are homeless.

She adds that they never closed the Family Shelter, but rather had families stay in motels while their team still provided case management and other important resources.

If you need any help from the organization, visit their website.