SLED releases 2020 preliminary crime statistics, shows rise in violent crime

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Violent crime is rising at an alarming rate in South Carolina. Thursday afternoon, SLED released its preliminary crime statistics for 2020. The agency says this data is as of May 27, and the report from the full year is expected to be released this later summer.

According to the agency, the murder rate in the state was up 25% in 2020 and violent crime is up 5%. Property crimes also decreased, but arson increased by more than 20%.

“As I said last year, I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state including the number of murders and assaults,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “I am particularly troubled at the steady increase in the number of murders taking place. We have seen murders increase 51% over the past five years in South Carolina. Gangs, drugs, and criminal’s access to guns continue to play a significant role. In fact, according to the DEA, in 2020 more than 30,000 gangs operate on the streets of America with nearly all involved not only in distributing drugs, but also in committing violent crimes. Yet given this alarming surge, it is very disheartening to see so much effort and attention being directed to anti-public safety legislation

that puts criminals back on the street and makes our communities less safe.”

The full preliminary numbers, provided by SLED, can be found below. It compares last year’s data to 2019.

“Efforts like sentencing reform often only serve to incentivize criminal conduct,” said Chief Keel. “If we make the prosecution of drug crimes more difficult and we decrease the punishment for breaking the law, the public’s safety becomes more at risk. Drug crimes are inherently violent, and we should not incentivize this criminal behavior. Our law enforcement professionals everyday see the personal impact drugs are inflicting on our citizens. Our communities, families, and the addicts themselves are victims to the drugs being brought in our neighborhoods. No family who has lost a loved one such as a child, a mother, father, sister, or brother can be told there are no victims. We need legislative support and community involvement to improve public safety and keep our streets safe. Simply turning a blind eye to crime and not holding criminals accountable is not the answer.”

While the rate of murders and property crimes are rising, Chief Keel says some other crimes decreased in the state, such as the 6% reduction in property crimes.

“I am pleased to see the continued decline in the rate of property crimes but am concerned at the increase of arson incidents,” Keel said. “We’re also encouraged to see the rates for robbery and sexual battery continuing to drop as well. Now is the time to work together to improve our law enforcement efforts and capabilities. Professional, accountable law enforcement makes our communities safer. We must work every day to show the public that we are worthy of the respect and trust given to us by the communities we serve. But the reality is, we cannot do it alone.”