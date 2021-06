19-year-old man dead after party in Columbia Sunday morning

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A 19-year-old man is dead after a party in Columbia early Sunday morning.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at the 1000th block of Lawhorn Drive around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The man was found dead on scene and had been shot in the upper body.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com.