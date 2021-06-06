Benedict College football player dies in early morning car accident

COLUMBIA (WOLO): The Benedict College family is heartbroken after a football player died in early morning car accident on I-77.

Officials with Benedict College say Marlon Black was a defensive tackle on the football team, and wore the number 55. The sophomore transfer student from Tennessee State University was majoring in sport management. He played in the successful scrimmage game against North Greenville University in March.

They ask the community to join them in praying for its fallen Tiger.

Grief counseling and support are being offered to members of the football team and the student body beginning today and throughout the week.