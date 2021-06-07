LCPL Summer Reading program virtually exploring “Tails and Tales” from the Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You and your kids can take part in the Lexington County Public Library’s Summer Reading program! Today, you can learn about Riverbanks Zoo’s most interesting stories in the “Tails and Tales from the Zoo” virtual event. It starts at 2 p.m. on the library’s website.

You and the family can take part in interactive activities and see Riverbanks’ animal ambassadors! Visit their website for more details.