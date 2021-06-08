New report reveals security breakdowns leading to January 6 insurrection

CNN– A new Senate report is revealing significant new details in how security and police prepared for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The report is the most comprehensive government report yet on security failures ahead of the January 6 attack. It shows Capitol Police knew weeks before about potential plans to storm the building. What’s not in the report is almost as important as what’s in it.

Isabel Rosales breaks down the key findings in the report and what is left out.