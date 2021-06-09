Columbia Fire Dept: Niblick Court house fire closes multiple streets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department says a house fire in the northeast shut down several streets Wednesday morning. Currently, authorities say Niblick Court is shut down along with stretches of Morninglo Lane and East Boundary Road.

According to officials with the fire department, crews responded to the house on Niblick Court around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. On the scene, authorities say smoke and heavy fire was seen along the back of the property.

The department says no civilians were injured as no one was in the home, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury.