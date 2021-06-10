Fairfield Co. Sheriff: U.S. Marshals arrest man in FL who failed to appear in court for 2018 drug charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County deputies say a suspect charged three years ago for drug offenses is now in custody. Investigators say Tommie Tolbert was arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Florida. Authorities say Tolbert failed to appear in court in February on drug charges from 2018, and he was found guilty in his absence.

Sheriff Will Montgomery says he is grateful for his department’s relationship with other law enforcement agencies.