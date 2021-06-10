Learn more about Joseph H. Neal Health Collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccine initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local non-profit organization is looking to help give free COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

Curtis spoke with Dr. Frazier Beatty with The Joseph H. Neal Health Collaborative about how they want to give the vaccines to people who are low income or who don’t have access to health care.

The organization also wants to help educate people who are hesitant about the vaccines on how safe and effective they are.

You can visit their office on 1411 Barnwell Street, in Suite 1 in Columbia for more information on getting a shot.

You can also call the non-profit at 803-849-8434 Monday through Saturday.

Visit their website to get their office hours.