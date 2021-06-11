CDC warns of spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus spreading across the South

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a spike in a common cold virus called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. It’s currently spreading across the South, leading to an unusual wave of late spring disease.

It can cause pneumonia, especially in small children and babies. It’s also associated with severe disease in older adults.

The CDC is advising more testing for patients who show signs of acute respiratory illness who test negative for the coronavirus.