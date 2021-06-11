G-7 pledge to share, but jostle for ground in the sandbox

CARBIS BAY, England (AP)– Group of Seven leaders have brought pledges to share vaccine doses and make a fairer global economy to a seaside summit in England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the summit on Friday saying the coronavirus pandemic should not be allowed to leave a “lasting scar” on the world. The wealthy nations’ leaders were all smiles and unity as Johnson greeted them on the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay, but jostled about who is doing most to help the world’s poorer nations fight back from the coronavirus pandemic. The wealthy democracies club is expected to commit to sharing at least 1 billion vaccine shots with struggling countries including 500 million doses from the United States.