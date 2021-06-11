Local Living: Water park in Carowinds opens this weekend, City of Columbia offers several ways to keep cool and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The City of Columbia is working to keep you cool in the heat of summer. The City announced they will operate misting stations in several parks when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher. The misting stations will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Misting Stations:

Owens Field Park , 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd. Riverfront Park , 312 Laurel St. and 4122 River Dr.

, 312 Laurel St. and 4122 River Dr. Rosewood Park , 901 South Holly St.

, 901 South Holly St. Southeast Park, 951 Hazlewood Rd.

951 Hazlewood Rd. Granby Park, 100 Catawba Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

One water park is finally opening, and it’s at Carowinds! The Carolina Harbor Water Park was originally set to open May 29, but the new opening date is Saturday. The amusement park itself is open with limited capacity and other pandemic health measures. Carowinds says it delayed opening its water park by two weeks because of a labor shortage.

Get those bathing suits out of storage! The City of Columbia says its pools are now open! This includes both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool as well as the spray pools across city parks.

The cost to visit the pools per visit is $3 for those ages 12 and under and $4 for ages 13 and over. Season passes are $80 for those 12 and under and $120 for those 13 and up. Authorities say group passes $100 for children and $140 for adults.

Officials say visitors must keep their pool visit to under two hours in order to accommodate other guests. Guests will be given color coded wristbands when they enter the pool area.

According to the City of Columbia, Maxcy Gregg Pool are open at the following times:

Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m

Fridays Closed for Maintenance

Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

The city says hours for Greenview Pool are as follows:

Mondays Closed for Maintenance

Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

City officials say the city’s spray pools and splash pads are free to the public.

The following spray pools are open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and closed on Sunday:

Lorick Park – 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park – 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

The following spray pools are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday:

Edisto Discovery Park – 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park – 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park – 800 Abelia Rd.

Melrose Park – 1500 Fairview Rd.

Sims Park – 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna’s Park – 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will be open Monday-Saturday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Additionally, splash pads located at Mays Park (4100 Trenholm Rd.) and Pacific Park (200 Wayne St.) are available upon request.

The pools will remain open until Labor Day.

The fourth and final “Concert of Classics” from the South Carolina Philharmonic will be held this month. The hour-long concert series will take place Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. The concerts will be held on the grounds of Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. Tickets start at $50 per person, and you can buy yours at historiccolumbia.org.