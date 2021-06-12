Henderson and Boston Shine in AmeriCup Opener

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – South Carolina junior Destanni Henderson led the way with a game high 17 points and sophomore Aliyah Boston flirted with a double-double as Team USA opened its 2021 Women’s AmeriCup with a 102-39 win over the Dominican Republic at Coliseo Roberto Clemente on Saturday.

Henderson finished with a game high 17 points in addition to her five assists, also a game high. The junior erupted in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points and dishing out four assists in the final frame.

Boston was efficient as ever, dropping 10 points and snagging nine rebounds in just 16 minutes on the court. The sophomore also blocked a pair of shots and tallied two assists in the win.

The Gamecocks are represented all over the tournament on top of the Team USA connections with Laeticia Amihere playing for Canada and Kamilla Cardoso suiting up for Brazil. Amihere got her tournament started earlier on Saturday, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as Canada knocked off the US Virgin Islands, 101-41. Cardoso and the Brazil squad opened play on Friday with a 118-43 win over El Salvador, finishing with a 16-point 12-rebound double-double and followed that with 12 points and eight rebounds in a 79-56 win over Columbia on Saturday.

Sunday’s action sees Amihere and Cardoso going head-to-head as Canada clashes with Brazil at 3:10 p.m., while Team USA tips off against Puerto Rico at 9:10 p.m. on ESPN+.