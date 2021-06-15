Columbia Police searching for missing 72-year-old who walked away from a hospital Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is looking for a missing 72-year-old woman who walked away from a local hospital Tuesday afternoon. Police say Patricia Quattlebaum walked away from the hospital shortly before 1 p.m., and her family is concerned for her safety.

Officials say Quattlebaum was wearing a blue denim dress with black and white polka dot shoes.

If you know where she is, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.