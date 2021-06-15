Town of Pine Ridge opens polls to elect new mayor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Residents in the Town of Pine Ridge are casting their ballots for mayor Tuesday. The special-called election comes after Robert Wells resigned in March for what he called lingering complications from COVID-19.

Current Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Davis and Kevin Nation are both running. The winner will serve out Wells’ remaining term until the regular election in November.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Congaree Baptist Church at 101 Pine Ridge Drive through 7 p.m.