SC Highway Patrol planning hurricane season lane reversal simulation Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol will hold a lane reversal exercise tomorrow, in preparation for Hurricane season. No lanes will actually be reversed in the exercise. From 8 a.m.-3 p.m., drivers can expect to see additional law enforcement presence on I-26, US-501, SC-544, US-278 and US-21.

Officials say evacuation plans will be tested for the three major coastal areas of the state, and they will be assisted by the Department of Transportation as well as other agencies.

Hurricane Season began June 1 and runs through November.