Wes Clarke earns first team all-region honors

JONESBORO, Ark. – Junior Wes Clarke of the University of South Carolina baseball team was named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Atlantic Region first team, it was announced this afternoon (Wednesday, June 16).

Clarke, who also was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, hit .271 with 23 home runs, 56 runs scored, nine doubles, 55 RBI and 50 walks this season. He was named to the All-SEC second team and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Clarke had a pair of home runs in a win over Clemson on Feb. 28 and had three home runs in a midweek win over Winthrop on Feb. 23. He was the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 23 and March 1 and was the Player of the Month of February by the NCBWA.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-American teams will be announced on Saturday, June 19.

Clarke and the Gamecocks finished the 2021 season with a 34-23 overall record, a 16-14 SEC mark and hosted the NCAA Columbia Regional at Founders Park.