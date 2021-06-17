Governor McMaster gives his thoughts on the hold put on the executions of two death row inmates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Yesterday, the South Carolina Supreme Court blocked two upcoming executions, saying the inmates could not be put to death until they truly have a choice between electrocution and the newly established firing squad option. The court issued the order pausing the executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens.

A recently passed law gives death row inmates the choice between the electric chair or firing squad as their method of execution. The justices say a firing squad must be formed before an execution can be carried out.

Governor Henry McMaster says he does not agree with the court’s decision.

The changes to the state’s execution laws came after it was unable to procure the drugs needed for lethal injection.