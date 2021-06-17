Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck on Airport Blvd. Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. Authorities say the incident happened in the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard in Cayce.

According to Coroner Fisher, 43-year-old Robert S. Householder III, of Ridge Spring, was walking across the roadway when he was struck. Mr. Householder was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Officials say they driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.