Lexington Police asking for help finding man pictured on fake license used for credit card theft

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of using a fake driver’s license to steal credit cards on June 10. Police say the man pictured on the fake Florida driver’s license is also involved in multiple fraud investigations in the Town of Lexington and Columbia.

Investigators say they believe the man stole credit cards from a victim at MUV Fitness in Lexington and created the false license with his picture and the victim’s name. Authorities believe the man then used the stolen credit cards to make more than $60,000 in fraudulent purchases.

If you have any information about who this individual is, contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or email bpayton@lexsc.com.