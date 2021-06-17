Local author Nakisha Jolanda’s new poetry book “Over The Mountains & Under The Stars”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local author has released a new spoken-word poetry book about the trials and tribulations she went through in her life.

Curtis spoke with Columbia author and poet Nakisha Jolanda about her new book “Over The Mountains & Under The Stars: A Book of Spoken Words from the Heart.”

She spoke about how she hopes this book will help inspire others to get through the tough times in their lives.

The book is available on Amazon.

You can also catch her at the poetry event “A Night of Spoken Word”, which begins this September at M Space on 530 Lady Street.

The event will take place on the first Friday each month.