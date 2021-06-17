Wes Clarke Named a Third Team All-American by Baseball America

DURHAM, N.C. – University of South Carolina baseball junior Wes Clarke was named a Third Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced this morning (Thursday, June 17). This is Clarke’s third All-America citation, as he was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA.

Clarke hit .271 with 23 home runs, 56 runs scored, nine doubles, 55 RBI and 50 walks this season. He was named to the All-SEC second team and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Clarke had a pair of home runs in a win over Clemson on Feb. 28 and had three home runs in a midweek win over Winthrop on Feb. 23. He was the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 23 and March 1 and was the Player of the Month of February by the NCBWA.

Clarke is tied with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the national lead in home runs with 23. Arizona’s Jacob Berry has the most home runs by a player that is in the College World Series with 17.

Baseball America All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

C Henry Davis, Louisville

1B Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame

2B Connor Norby, East Carolina

3B Hunter Wells, Louisiana Tech

SS Trey Sweeney, Eastern Illinois

OF Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

OF Colton Cowser, Sam Houston State

OF Aaron Zavala, Oregon

DH Mat Nelson, Florida State

SP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi

SP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP Gavin Williams, East Carolina

RP Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

RP Landon Sims, Mississippi State

UT Paul Skenes, Air Force

SECOND TEAM

C Daniel Susac, Arizona

1B Ethan Long, Arizona State

2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech

3B Tyler Locklear, Virginia Commonwealth

SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly

OF Kyler Fedko, Connecticut

OF Quincy Hamilton, Wright State

OF Brock Jones, Stanford

DH Jacob Berry, Arizona

SP Rodney Boone, UC Santa Barbara

SP Geremy Guerrero, Indiana State

SP Ty Madden, Texas

SP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan

RP Sean Hunley, Tennessee

RP Carson Palmquist, Miami

UT Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska

THIRD TEAM

C Hunter Goodman, Memphis

1B Liam McGill, Bryant

2B Jackson Glenn, Dallas Baptist

3B Jake Rucker, Tennessee

SS Benjamin Cowles, Maryland

OF Kyle Battle, Old Dominion

OF Jonny Butler, North Carolina State

OF Sal Frelick, Boston College

DH Wes Clarke , South Carolina

SP Andrew Abbott, Virginia

SP Brendan Beck, Stanford

SP Landon Marceaux, Louisiana State

SP Matt Mikulski, Fordham

RP Taylor Broadway, Mississippi

RP Nick Jones, Georgia Southern

UT Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State