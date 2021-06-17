Wes Clarke Named a Third Team All-American by Baseball America
DURHAM, N.C. – University of South Carolina baseball junior Wes Clarke was named a Third Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced this morning (Thursday, June 17). This is Clarke’s third All-America citation, as he was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA.
Clarke hit .271 with 23 home runs, 56 runs scored, nine doubles, 55 RBI and 50 walks this season. He was named to the All-SEC second team and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Clarke had a pair of home runs in a win over Clemson on Feb. 28 and had three home runs in a midweek win over Winthrop on Feb. 23. He was the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 23 and March 1 and was the Player of the Month of February by the NCBWA.
Clarke is tied with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the national lead in home runs with 23. Arizona’s Jacob Berry has the most home runs by a player that is in the College World Series with 17.
Baseball America All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM
C Henry Davis, Louisville
1B Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame
2B Connor Norby, East Carolina
3B Hunter Wells, Louisiana Tech
SS Trey Sweeney, Eastern Illinois
OF Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
OF Colton Cowser, Sam Houston State
OF Aaron Zavala, Oregon
DH Mat Nelson, Florida State
SP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
SP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi
SP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP Gavin Williams, East Carolina
RP Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
RP Landon Sims, Mississippi State
UT Paul Skenes, Air Force
SECOND TEAM
C Daniel Susac, Arizona
1B Ethan Long, Arizona State
2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech
3B Tyler Locklear, Virginia Commonwealth
SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly
OF Kyler Fedko, Connecticut
OF Quincy Hamilton, Wright State
OF Brock Jones, Stanford
DH Jacob Berry, Arizona
SP Rodney Boone, UC Santa Barbara
SP Geremy Guerrero, Indiana State
SP Ty Madden, Texas
SP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan
RP Sean Hunley, Tennessee
RP Carson Palmquist, Miami
UT Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska
THIRD TEAM
C Hunter Goodman, Memphis
1B Liam McGill, Bryant
2B Jackson Glenn, Dallas Baptist
3B Jake Rucker, Tennessee
SS Benjamin Cowles, Maryland
OF Kyle Battle, Old Dominion
OF Jonny Butler, North Carolina State
OF Sal Frelick, Boston College
DH Wes Clarke, South Carolina
SP Andrew Abbott, Virginia
SP Brendan Beck, Stanford
SP Landon Marceaux, Louisiana State
SP Matt Mikulski, Fordham
RP Taylor Broadway, Mississippi
RP Nick Jones, Georgia Southern
UT Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State